Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Blacksburg

Blacksburg Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Blacksburg
(WSLS)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A child is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Blacksburg on Friday (Oct. 11), according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at 301 Givens Lane and the child was taken to Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

Recommended Videos

Blacksburg Police told 10 News that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is an active investigation being led by the Blacksburg Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blacksburg Police Tip line at 540-961-1819.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos