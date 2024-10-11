Fall Festivities Begin: Jeter Farm Opens for Pumpkin Picking

ROANOKE, Va. – Pumpkins, kettle corn, hayrides—tis the season! Despite earlier drought conditions, recent rains have prepared the farms for eager pumpkin pickers.

Barrett Hamilton, a young visitor, shared his excitement about finding the perfect pumpkin. “I’m gonna paint it like a skeleton face,” he said.

For Barrett, picking out the perfect pumpkin is serious business, and he found his match right at Jeter Farm. “This one!” he exclaimed, pointing to his choice.

Although Helene pushed back the opening weekend for Jeter Farm, they are now open and ready for crowds to kick off the fall season. “That’s a good-looking pumpkin there,” commented Ned Jeter II, a partner at Jeter Farm, said.

Visitors are already loving what they see. Emma Woods noted, “All the sunflowers and the pumpkins,” adding to the picturesque fall atmosphere.

If you’re looking to get into the fall spirit, Jeter Farm has what you need. It’s not just about the pumpkin patches; it’s also the perfect place for that new Instagram picture.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

After a tough start to the growing season due to drought conditions, some farmers were initially concerned about the pumpkin yield. However, as luck would have it, recent rains have transformed the fields into a pumpkin paradise. “And then we got a shower, it wasn’t but 3 tenths of an inch, and they exploded,” said Ned Jeter II. “The vines started covering the ground, so we got 2 or 3 showers right when we needed it. So, the pumpkins actually look really good this year.”

Jeter Farm prides itself on providing an environment perfect for families. Alicia Hamilton shared her thoughts: “We love the experience; they get to do all kinds of fun things and see things on the farm that they don’t normally get to see.”

From hayrides and jumping pillows to corn mazes and slides, fun is abundant on the farm.

So, grab your sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes and head to Jeter Farm, which is open on weekends until the end of October. But if you want on the wagon ride, the last one leaves at 5 pm.

Saturday: 9 am-6 pm

Sunday: 12 pm-6 pm