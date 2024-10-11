WATCH: Texas Inn Celebrating 89th Birthday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg stable is celebrating a milestone, Texas Inn also known as the “T-Room” opened its doors exactly 89 years ago Thursday.
They are selling 89-cent hot dogs at all four locations to celebrate the occasion. The beloved diner opened up in 1935 and is now the oldest restaurant in the Hill City.
Employees say what keeps them around is their customers.
“Everybody has a story and it is just so enlightening to me to be able to hear it. Everybody has a story about the T-Room. Everybody has a story about their life,” Dennis Campbell, manager, said.
Texas Inn is also known for its world-famous chili, legend has it that the original owners paid a San Antonio, Texas Chef five dollars for the recipe in 1927 and it is still used today.