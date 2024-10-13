Two WWII veterans celebrate momentous birthday milestone

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a beautiful day in Roanoke to celebrate the birthdays of two World War II veterans: Marion Noel, who turned 99, and John Eakin, who turned 100.

We sat down with Eakin at Mission Barbeque during the festivities.

He said his secret to living so long was staying healthy exercising and eating the right foods.

He served in World War II on the European front traveling to France and Austria.

His son says the support for his dad is incredible.

“It’s just really great to honor the people that’s fought, it’s great to see people supporting these folks,” said John Eakin’s son, Rick.

As for Marion Moel, the Eagle Rock Native played a role in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

WSLS 10 thanks them for their service and wish them good health ahead.