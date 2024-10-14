Virginia hospitals adjust as IV fluid shortage continues

The nation’s leading source of IV solution for medical providers says it still doesn’t have a timeline on when production will be back at full capacity.

The Baxter International Plant in Western North Carolina was severely damaged by flooding from Helene.

It produces sixty percent of the nation’s supply of IV solution, and while the plant is producing some supplies again, a shortage remains. That’s forced hospitals to make adjustments.

“If it is not clinically indicated, and they don’t need to use a fluid bag or they can use reduced quantities of fluids, some hospitals are looking at strategies like that while making sure patients get the best, exemplary care.” Julian Walker, VP of Communications, Virginia Health & Hospitals Association

UVA Health even canceled some non-emergency procedures but those are beginning to resume.

“UVA Health University Medical Center will proceed with most scheduled elective procedures on Monday and Tuesday. However, given the continued constraint on irrigation fluids, the health system has partnered with surgeons to scale back procedures with high-volume irrigation fluid use. University Medical Center will reassess the situation early this week to determine what is feasible for the remainder of the week.”

Carilion Clinic and Lewisgale Regional Health System say they have not had to cancel procedures so far but are monitoring the situation.

“Like peers nationwide, we continue to observe the impacts of Hurricane Helene and related IV fluid supply chain shortages. As a system, we have a cross-disciplinary group of leaders working with vendors, assessing daily needs and coordinating with frontline teams to share the latest industry updates. Thanks to those ongoing efforts, we haven’t seen any disruption to care or services and will continue to monitor," Carilion said in a statement.

Baxter said it hopes to have the plant restored to full capacity by the end of the year. In the meantime, Walker said VHHA is working with state and federal stakeholders to continue to find solutions.

“Consistently, what hospitals and other health care providers have demonstrated is an ability to adapt and be resilient even in the place of supply chain challenges or other challenges and to make sure there is the treatment capacity available to attend to patients in their hour of need,” Walker said.