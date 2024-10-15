Franklin County Schools weighing rezoning options for elementary after school closures

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools is considering rezoning some elementary schools following the permanent closure of two schools last year.

The school board will review five different rezoning options, which could affect six elementary schools in the area.

The options are as follows:

Some Rocky Mount Elementary students go to Callaway Elementary Some Boones Mill Elementary students go to Callaway Elementary Some Lee Waid Elementary students go to Rocky Mount Elementary Some Windy Gap students go to Boones Mill Elementary Some Rocky Mount Elementary students and Lee Waid Elementary students go to Glade Hill Elementary

The rezoning discussions follow the closures of Burnt Chimney and Henry Elementary Schools, which were shut down after the previous school year.

The idea of rezoning schools was already on the table prior to the closure of the schools. However, the discussions to close the schools took precedent and the school division did not want to do both at the same time.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Superintendent Kevin Siers explained that the goal is to balance student populations between schools, ensuring none are overcrowded while others remain under-enrolled.

“The rezoning and the closure of schools last year mean all of our elementary schools would be somewhere between 80-93% capacity,” Siers said. “We feel like that is probably sustainable for several years.”

The district has assured parents that students who were relocated due to last year’s closures will not be moved again as part of the rezoning process.

The longest bus time for students would be 55 minutes.

A public hearing is planned for January to gather input from parents impacted by the proposed changes.