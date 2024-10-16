Art for Healing: Carilion Healing Arts Program Delivers Care That Goes Beyond Physical Health

ROANOKE, Va. – For the Dr. Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program, art takes center stage in the healing journey.

Participants expressed their enjoyment as they engaged in the creative process of watercolor and painting. “I like this,” one participant said. “Isn’t it fun?” another chimed in. “It is fun, and relaxing.”

Carilion Clinic’s Keeley Healing Arts Program has been redefining patient care by integrating the arts into the healing process. This approach recognizes that healing comes in many forms, and today, visitors had the opportunity to watercolor and paint as a way to decompress.

The Keeley Healing Arts Program goes beyond traditional physical care by addressing the emotional needs of patients and their families.

Lisa, a program manager, shared her insights: “People come into Carilion in their most vulnerable season of their entire lives, and it is scary, and it is traumatic. Our bodies and our brains are absorbing all of that.”

The program has been shown to improve mood, reduce stress, and shorten hospital stays.

Linger says, “Art is kind of like sneaking in vegetables; you get all those benefits in a really fun way. It doesn’t feel like therapy or taking medicine, but art is medicine—it’s a very accessible kind of healing.”

Michele Walter, an artist-in-residence added, “We all can get really focused in on whatever is consuming us, like pain. Studies show this helps with pain thresholds and shortens hospital stays. By helping to heal the mind, you also promote physical healing.”

The program is not solely for patients; it also offers support for their families.

“Going to waiting rooms where patients’ families are can be tough,” Michele noted. “They may spend hours worrying about their loved ones. It’s so nice to provide art supplies and invite them to participate. We’re not making masterpieces; we’re just enjoying the process of art.”

The Keeley Healing Arts Program features a diverse array of artists in residence, each specializing in different artistic disciplines. Whether it’s visual arts, literature, or performing arts, there’s something for everyone to explore on their healing journey.

This unique program at Carilion Clinic demonstrates that art can play a vital role in holistic healing, offering a creative outlet for those navigating challenging times.

On November 7th, they are hosting a “Paint Night for Cancer Survivors” at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center - Mill Mountain Conference Room. No experience is necessary.