Popular Bedford County disc golf course faces uncertain future amid expansion plans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The disc golf community in Bedford County is facing changes as a county expansion project threatens part of the New London Disc Golf Course.

The Bedford County Economic Development Authority received a $1.5 million grant from the state, as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. In the county, the funds will be used to expand the New London Business and Technology Center.

However, the expansion needs part of the land some of the disc golf holes sit out. The county does own the land but the disc golf course has grown very popular.

“There is no way to expand in this phase without disrupting disc golf,” a county official said. “We can still keep some of the course, and we’re working closely to minimize the impact, but it will be affected.”

The timing is challenging for disc golf enthusiasts, especially after the course hosted the Disc Golf World Championships in August. The economic output numbers are not yet available, however, it was a very well-attended event.

Paul McBeth, a renowned figure in the sport who designed the course, expressed his disappointment on social media, encouraging players to rate the course highly.

Players from 49 different states (not Nebraska) have come to the area to play on the New London course according to data from UDisc, a popular app many disc golf players use.

McBeth is talking with Bedford County Parks and Recreation about potentially redesigning the course.

McBeth is asking the county for some money as an incentive to help redesign the course.

At a meeting between the Economic Development Authority and the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the number $50,000 was thrown out there.

The county views the expansion as a key opportunity to boost manufacturing, jobs, and tax revenue.

However, the project faces a tight deadline, with grant funds required to be spent by December 2025. Despite the disruptions, the county hopes to still host the Disc Golf World Championships next fall.