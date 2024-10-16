Skip to main content
WATCH: Hotel Roanoke Bartender wins “Virginia Cocktail Games”

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – The best cocktail in the Commonwealth can be found right here in Roanoke.

“No Place Like Home” Was crowned Virginia 2024 Cocktail of the Year as part of the Olympic-themed Virginia Cocktail Games.

Its creator Henry Hill Jr. is the lead mixologist at the Hotel Roanoke, he showed 10 News his prize-winning cocktail featuring local products including Prohibition Gin from Brady‘s Distillery and Rheda’s Longing Mead from Atheling Meadworks.

“The win just felt like such a beautiful experience and a culmination of all the hard work that I’ve done over the years. and it made me realize that I’m in the place that I’m supported to be,” Hill Jr. said.

The cocktail will be featured in Virginia Spirits Board promotion and Virginia ABC stores.

About the Author
Samuel King headshot

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

