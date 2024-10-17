God’s Pit Crew helps community rebuild after Hurricane Helene and Milton

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville-based organization God’s Pit Crew has been hard at work helping victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton across the Southeast.

About 100 volunteers are currently in western North Carolina helping to repair homes, distribute aid and clear roadways. but their work is not done yet.

God’s Pit Crew plans to keep their crews in western North Carolina until at least Nov. 3.

For those looking to donate or get involved, you can click this link.

“This is gonna be a long-term thing for people that were affected by this, especially in western NC,” said Jarrett Johnson, director of God’s Pit Crew. “They’ve lost just about everything. Some of these cities don’t have sewer; they don’t have water, don’t have power and there are people working around the clock to fix that, but the news will not cover it two months from now. These people are still gonna need help two months from now.”