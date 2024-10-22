Lynchburg Police seeking public’s assistance in locating missing 55-year-old man

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old man, according to the department.

Joseph Johnson Jr. has been identified as the missing person and he last contacted his family in December 2023.

Johnson is described as 5′8 and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnson also has distinct tattoos on his left arm, including praying hands, a cross and a tribal symbol.

The Lynchburg Police Department said that he is known to go months without communicating with his family, and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s location, contact Detective Owen at (434) 455-6157 of the LPD or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.