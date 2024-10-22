WATCH: The Carver Garden hosting its 3rd Harvest Block Party Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – This Saturday the Carver Garden in Northwest Roanoke is hosting its 3rd Harvest Block Party.

Organizers say this event is a garden giveback day for the community. It’s a day to say thank you to the volunteers and other community members who have supported the Carver Garden.

You can look forward to veggie chili, delicious, food, music and games.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We want to give back to them, give back to the community some of the love that’s shared and support this garden from day one. This garden started over here this little patch of dirt with some squash and we are truly thankful, we appreciate so this is our giveback,” Amazetta Anderson, the Carver Garden Volunteer and Marketing Coordinator, said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event that runs from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the garden.