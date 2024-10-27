Man dead, one arrested after domestic assault in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead and a woman has been arrested after a domestic assault incident that occurred early Sunday morning, said Roanoke Police.

RPD said they were notified of a domestic assault in progress on the 1400 block of Guildhall Avenue NW in Roanoke around 1:14 a.m. On their way to the location, officers were informed there was a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot, but was quickly arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Elexus Allen and charged with second-degree murder. Allen is currently being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.

Breaking News Alerts Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We will update you with more information as to becomes available.