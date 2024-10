PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – VSP is currently investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County on Monday.

According to police, the crash occurred at 12:13 p.m. on Route 626 when a 2022 Mack truck traveling on 626 ran off the right side of the roadway.

Police said the vehicle overcorrected, crossing the center line and overturned. The driver of the Mack has been identified as 69-year-old Samuel Lawrence Wright of Bedford, and he died at the scene.