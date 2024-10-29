WATCH: Downtown Trick or Treating returns to Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Tuesday afternoon, ghouls, ghosts and goblins roamed downtown Vinton, bringing smiles to faces and collecting candy from local businesses.

It was all part of Vinton’s annual Trick or Treating event which the town puts on with the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The streets were blocked off to keep the Trick or Treaters safe, but the businesses remained open to get in on the fun.

“We’ve got great partnerships with our downtown businesses this is a favorite event every year so we’ve got over 25 businesses that are participating today and passing out treats to Trick-or-Treaters,” Mandy Adkins, said.

Organizers say they are grateful for the community engagement that events like this bring out.