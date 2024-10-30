Radford’s recreation faces long recovery after floods

RADFORD, Va. – Recreation areas across the region were devastated by the floods from Helene, and in the City of Radford, Bissett park was no exception.

“Basically, all of our river front recreation facilities were impacted,” said Jenni Webb, director of communications for Radford. “That’s everything from soccer and baseball fields to our playgrounds.”

In Radford, Bissett Park is a staple for folks who live close by.

“Everyone that lives here and even surrounding areas loves to come visit,” Webb said.

But when Helene tore through the area, the park was left in ruin.

Webb said the bill to get everything back is huge.

“Estimates are right around 2,000,000 [dollars], if not a little more in damages,” Webb said.

One area specifically hit hard was the pickleball and tennis courts at the park. Webb said the courts were occupied almost all the time and it has been crushing to see them destroyed.

“We actually just re-did these pickleball courts about a year ago in the city,” said Webb. “You can see they are pretty heavily damaged.”

Since the floods, areas of the park have reopened for folks to use.

I talked to some of the people at the park and they said they have never seen flooding like what they saw.

“I‘m driving to get some food one day and I look over and I’m like, ’The whole gazebo is underwater!‘” said Michael Lester, a Radford University student.

He said seeing the aftermath gave him perspective of the damage.

“It was eye opening just how bad the flood hit,” Lester said.

Webb said there is no timeline on when the park will be completely restored.

