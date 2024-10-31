How to keep trick or treaters safe on the streets this Halloween

Before you take your ghouls and goblins out trick or treating, remember to remind them to put safety first, especially with cars.

Halloween is one of the top three most dangerous nights nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“I know they’re excited about being in their costumes, they’re getting bags and bags of candy, they’re running around with their friends and it’s a lot of fun,” said Morgan Dean, The Public and Government Affairs manager For AAA Mid Atlantic. “But remind them they’ve gotta be on the lookout for vehicles, they’ve gotta be careful to cross at intersections and not in the middle of the street, especially in between cars where they can’t be seen. It’s also good for parents to be with those kids.”

Some other safety tips to stay safe include trick or treating in groups, having kids wear reflective or glow items, and staying on sidewalks.

It is also important for drivers to remember to be extra cautious on the roads tonight, and for those attending Halloween parties, know how you are getting home before you go out.