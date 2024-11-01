Man charged for multiple sex crimes after investigation in Montgomery County

(Copyright 2024 by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Montgomery County on October 18 following an investigation related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO executed a search warrant at a home in the Fairview Church area of Montgomery County. This was due to an investigation related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. The owner of the home was identified as Michael Talkington of Christiansburg. Many undisclosed electronics and narcotics were seized from the home. Following the warrant, Talkington was charged with the following:

Recommended Videos

Sexual Contact with Animal

Use of Computer to Solicit a Minor

Possession of Child Pornography

Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor

Use of Computer to Commit Certain Sexual Offense

Manufacture Marijuana

Marijuana: Possession with the Intent to Sell

Drugs: Possession of Schedule I or II

Talkington is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.