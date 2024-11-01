Man charged for multiple sex crimes after investigation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Montgomery County on October 18 following an investigation related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
MCSO executed a search warrant at a home in the Fairview Church area of Montgomery County. This was due to an investigation related to the sexual exploitation of a minor. The owner of the home was identified as Michael Talkington of Christiansburg. Many undisclosed electronics and narcotics were seized from the home. Following the warrant, Talkington was charged with the following:
- Sexual Contact with Animal
- Use of Computer to Solicit a Minor
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Use of Computer to Commit Certain Sexual Offense
- Manufacture Marijuana
- Marijuana: Possession with the Intent to Sell
- Drugs: Possession of Schedule I or II
Talkington is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.