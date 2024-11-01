What to know before Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Salem

SALEM, Va. – Former President Donald Trump is set to hold his campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, and there is a lot to know for those attending. The City of Salem has put out a list of what you need to know before the rally begins.

General Information

Recommended Videos

The doors are set to open at noon, but the city has asked that attendees arrive no later than 1 p.m. on Saturday. Parking will be open at 8 a.m. as well. Access and parking are first come - first served.

Please also remember you must have a ticket to enter the venue. Donald Trump’s campaign handled the ticketing and sent attendees a code and confirmation for entry. While the city is unsure of how many tickets they distributed, you still must present your ticket before entering the venue. Keep in mind guests will also be screened by the Secret Service upon entry.

The Trump campaign has set pre-programming to begin at 2 p.m., and he is set to deliver his speech at 4 p.m., although these times are subject to change.

The city has also said you can’t bring any bags, purses, or cameras into the venue. They have also prohibited vendors/sellers, tailgating, camping, RVs, and overnight parking.

Sources have asked guests to carpool if possible and to be safe and considerate when driving/parking. This includes parking in a single space and keeping the drive aisles clear for emergency vehicles.

There will also be no reentry into the venue, and no smoking will be allowed.

Traffic

Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area around the time of the event on Saturday. The city has asked that if you are not attending to rally, please avoid the area. You should also expect delays on Roanoke Boulevard

There will be no parking on Roanoke Boulevard from Electric Road to Texas Street, as well as on Texas Street from Roanoke Boulevard to Lynchburg Turnpike.

Prohibited items

The Secret Service has also given a list of items you are not allowed to bring into the venue:

Aerosols

No bags or purses

Alcoholic beverages

Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

E-Cigarettes/Vapes/lighters

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Firearms

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs or placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event

For more information, you can visit the City of Salem’s statement here.