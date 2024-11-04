Man hospitalized, two suspects in custody after SE Roanoke shooting

Two suspects are in custody in connection with a Southeast Roanoke shooting that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

ROANOKE, Va, – Two suspects are in custody in connection with a Southeast Roanoke shooting that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of 11th Street and Highland Avenue SE.

Roanoke Police told 10 News that one of the two suspects received treatment at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the police department.

10 News will continue to update this article as more details become available.