Presidential Election Day: What voters need to know before heading to the polls

BEDFORD, Va. – The presidential election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with polls opening at 6 a.m.

Thousands across the Commonwealth have already cast their ballots. However, if you’re going Tuesday, there are some things you need to know.

First, you’ll need your ID with you and if you don’t have it, you’ll need to sign an ID confirmation.

In Bedford County, they said about 900 people came out each day to early vote.

General Registrar Barbara Guner said she expects about 50 to 55 percent of the total voter count to show up Tuesday.

Her number one piece of advice is to come prepared so that the lines can move quickly.

“Come prepared with knowledge of who’s going to be on the ballot and what your selections may be. For this election, we’re voting for president, we’re voting for the U.S. Senate. We’re voting for the House of Representatives. There is a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot and some localities have a local election as well,” said Gunter.

Gunter wants people to know what’s reported on election night are preliminary results. The Electoral Board will meet the next day to check the numbers, which could lead to potential changes.

She expects the final results on Wednesday or Thursday the following week.

We also spoke with some early voters about the issues they’re concerned about.

“Making sure that the rights of Americans are met and keeping the liberty as it should be,” said Dakota Lewis.

Meanwhile, Joan Keesee said we’re choosing who the next president of the U.S. will be this year.

“We’re choosing a leader for our country and it’s real important,” said Keesee.

There’s also a constitutional amendment on the ballots this year.

It’s a yes or no question affecting surviving spouses of soldiers.

It asks if a tax exemption should be expanded to include spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty. Some examples include if they died during training, had a medical emergency or if they were struck by a military vehicle.

Currently, the tax exemption, which is for someone’s property tax on their house, is only for people whose spouses were killed in action, meaning if they died during combat. However, the new law would broaden the exemption.

Virginia Tech Professor and U.S. Army Veteran Jim Dubinsky said he would be appreciative if it changed.

“It’s a small way for the people of Virginia, the people of the Commonwealth, to further recognize the costs and the potential costs of service and to support those people who are left behind when someone they love dies,” said Dubinsky.

10 News is breaking down how many people voted early across our five zones.

In Giles County, almost 4,000 people voted in person and they received about 360 mail-in ballots.

Craig County received more than 1,000 in-person voters and more than 110 ballots were returned by mail.

Bedford County had more than 20,000 in-person voters and more than 3,300 mail-in ballots returned.

Henry County had almost 11,000 early voters in person and more than 1,500 mail-in ballots returned.

Roanoke City had almost 18,000, and Roanoke County had around 26,000 people vote early in person.