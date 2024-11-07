73-year-old critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 73-year-old driver suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a serious single-vehicle crash Thursday, according to LPD.

LPD said that officials responded to reports of a serious single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Campbell Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

10 News has learned that preliminary reports show that a vehicle was traveling south on Campbell Ave. struck a bridge, flipped onto its roof and came to rest at the intersection of Campbell Ave. and Abattoir Street.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted by members of the Lynchburg Fire Department.

He has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information related to the incident to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply.