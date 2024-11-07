Skip to main content
House majority still in play as Republicans eye a red sweep

Both parties brace for impact of House results

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – The fight for the House majority is still too close to call.

Voters nationwide are reacting to the 2024 election results, with former President Donald Trump set to return to the White House and Republicans securing control of the Senate.

The focus now shifts to the House of Representatives, where the final balance of power remains undecided.

Virginia Tech political science professor Karen Hult says the House outcome will significantly impact both parties’ agendas.

“It’s equally important for both,” Hult said. “The President-elect, of course, wants a trifecta, allowing him more freedom without working around the House of Representatives. For Democrats, the House could be a vital guard rail for their objectives.”

In Virginia, Republicans celebrated a clean sweep across congressional district races in the 10 News viewing area. John McGuire won the 5th District seat, Ben Cline was re-elected in the 6th, and Morgan Griffith held his seat in the 9th District.

“It’s no question we’ll be working with President Trump on both the economy and the border, the two are somewhat connected but both are very important and that also connects with energy policy,” Griffith said.

However, as of Wednesday, Republicans still needed additional seats to secure a House majority.

Democrats are holding out hope as votes continue to be counted in contested races in states like California.

Griffith acknowledged that a Democratic-controlled House could slow their agenda but remained optimistic.

“It will certainly slow things down, but no party is a monolith,” he said. “We may be able to get some Democrats to join us on certain policies, if not on everything we want.”

