CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: See the 2024 Downtown Roanoke Veterans Day parade from all angles

ROANOKE, Va. – The 10 News family is set to celebrate our nation’s heroes at Virginia’s Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in downtown Roanoke.

About 6,000 people from all over are expected from Salem to the New River Valley, with approximately 60 participants in this year’s parade. That’ll include many bands and the Junior ROTC.

If you’re unable to make it, don’t worry! You can watch the full thing here, and not only that but if you want to see the parade from multiple angles, head to our Watch Live page.

In addition to a live stream of the entire route, we’ll have a fixed cam at the main stage, a rover and a drone so you can get a bird’s eye view.

Plan on going to the parade? Want to thank one of your loved ones for their service? Share pictures with us on Pin It for your chance to be featured on air and online!