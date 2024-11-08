One dead after shooting in Pittsylvania County Tuesday

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – One man is dead after a shooting in Pittsylvania County Tuesday, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

10 News has learned that at 7 a.m. Tuesday deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Old Quarry Road in Ringgold for a reported shooting incident.

When authorities arrived they found a male victim with what appeared to be a gun shot wound. According to the PCSO the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Tauron Brown of South Boston. Brown‘s body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for the Western District of Virginia where the cause and manner of death will be determined.

Investigators are confident there is no further threat to the community from this incident and a suspect has been identified and was detained, while charges are pending, according to the PCSO.

The investigation remains ongoing.