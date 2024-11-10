Suspect is shot and killed after brandishing chainsaw at Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, office says

A man is dead after being shot by deputies in Montgomery County, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 3800 block of Stanley Road south of Interstate 81 Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 4:28 p.m. after a 911 caller advised a man had set their residence on fire. The man, later identified as Joshua W. Gallimore, 43, of Christiansburg, then ran into the woods.

Gallimore brandished a chainsaw and claimed to have a firearm while threatening deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

During the altercation, deputies shot Gallimore. No deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office requested that the investigation be turned over to the Virginia State Police.