Death of 4-month-old child in Lynchburg ruled as a homicide

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The death of a 4-month-old infant in Lynchburg in May has been ruled as a homicide, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said their initial investigation found that a child had passed away in a residence on Grace Street in Lynchburg on May 19. The parents of the infant were interviewed as a part of the investigation, but only two days later, the father committed suicide in the Clay Street Parking Deck.

Authorities stated that later investigations and autopsy results recently revealed that the child was a victim of a homicide. The father was seen to be the only suspect, and LPD said they are not looking for any others at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, LPD has asked that you contact Detective Williams at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online here.

The Lynchburg Police Department sent condolences to the family.

