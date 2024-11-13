Bedford County planning commission approves Zitel plans for Body Camp school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A long-vacant elementary school in Bedford County may soon find new life as the headquarters for Zitel, an internet service provider, though not without controversy among local residents.

Body Camp Elementary School has sat empty for years, with numerous plans for its repurposing proposed, but never finalized. In July, Zitel expressed interest in purchasing the property, suggesting it could be transformed into its new headquarters.

The proposal, however, sparked opposition from community members who had hoped the building would be revitalized as a community center.

Among those voicing opposition was resident Joy Powers, who argued that the county should have explored other community-centered buyers before considering Zitel’s offer.

“If it’s not going to be a community center, then let’s actually list the property with a realtor,” Powers said. “Let’s look for community-oriented buyers for this property. That’s something the county did not do before the sale.”

In response, Zitel proposed that portions of the facility would still be available for community events, including the gym, which could host basketball games. The company also expressed plans to honor the school’s history with a memorial garden dedicated to one of its first African American staff members.

While some community members hope to see action soon on the vacant property, others are wary of losing the opportunity for a true community center. Zitel representatives argue that their plans will bring an “innovative environment” to the area, helping to attract skilled professionals.

“We have talked to local community members about a memorial garden that will be in front of the facility that they would name after one of the first African American teachers, workers or principal of the school and make that open to the community,” Zitel Chief Operating Officer Rodney Gray said.

The Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously recommended a special use permit for Zitel’s proposal, moving the decision to the Board of Supervisors. The board members have already shown interest in Zitel’s plans, bringing the project one step closer to reality.