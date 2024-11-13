Del. Rasoul announces run for re-election in 2025

Del. Sam Rasoul has officially announced his bid for re-election in representing House District 38 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Rasoul currently serves as Chair of the Virginia House Education Committee and is a member of the House Appropriations and Public Safety Committees.

Additionally, he has introduced and passed a variety of initiatives aiming to better the City of Roanoke and Southwest Virginia, including:

The Community Builders Pilot Program

Initiating the transformation of the Catawba Hospital campus

Reducing PFAS chemicals in public water supplies

Advocating for expanded Career and Technical Education

In 2025, Rasoul strives to invest in children’s education, expand access to mental health care, including fully funding the Catawba transformation project, and continue to build upon his push to “reign in Virginia’s state-controlled utility monopolies to lower costs for Virginians.”

“Representing Roanoke is a privilege I have never taken for granted,” said Rasoul. “I am proud to represent my hometown in Richmond. There is so much work to be done, especially good bipartisan work, and I am confident that once re-elected, we will be able to hit the ground running as a unified region to deliver for the people of the Roanoke Valley and beyond.”

“Delegate Sam Rasoul is a man of the people. He is always showing up in our community and working hard for Roanoke. He speaks the truth, even in hard times, and is dedicated to his constituents. I am proud to endorse Delegate Rasoul for reelection,” stated Brenda L. Hale, (SFC) Retired U. S. Army.