Feasibility study highlights benefits of Catawba Hospital becoming an addiction recovery center

CATAWBA, Va. – A feasibility study detailing the potential benefits of transforming Catawba Hospital into a multi-million dollar addiction recovery center has been released.

We first told you about the push to allow the state hospital to treat mental health and addiction recovery in January 2023. Del. Sam Rasoul sponsored the bill, which passed in a House of Delegate subcommittee.

In the Commonwealth, there are fewer beds dedicated to substance use disorder than in 45 of 50 states, the report reveals. On a national scale, only 9% of the people needing substance use disorder (SUD) treatment are receiving it.

Given that SUD beds are not available, patients are then forced to receive partial treatment within behavioral health spaces in hospitals, which is oftentimes more expensive.

If there was a dedicated facility on the Catawba Hospital campus, the report says it could result in a plethora of positive outcomes, including:

Decreasing the cost to treat substance use disorder patients by about 40% when compared to treatment at a behavioral health facility

Decreased pressure on police, who often have to sit with patients in crisis

Lowering patient census from 98% to 85% and ultimately providing a safer environment for staff and patients

Quicker treatment for substance use disorder patients

Providing treatment to substance use abuse disorder patients with complex mental health, who often lack access to comprehensive care

Increasing revenue of state mental health facilities by freeing up beds

Behavioral beds would be released, allowing for treatment specifically for those suffering from mental health challenges

Reduction of readmissions

New SUD units are designed with flexibility to address the fluctuations that occur in the needs of the regional population of 2.5 million so that bed utilization is maximized in an efficient and safe manner

It could help more than 300 people at a time if the project comes to fruition, according to the feasibility study. That would cost about $275 and take about five years to complete.

Interested in reading the entire report? You can do so here.