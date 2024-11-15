Annual STEAM Day in Downtown Roanoke Inspires the Next Generation of Innovators

ROANOKE, Va. – Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math — better known as STEAM — took center stage in downtown Roanoke today, as students and families explored hands-on exhibits and live demonstrations. The excitement was palpable as participants dove into the world of STEAM.

Held annually, the 8th Roanoke STEAM Day brought together more than 500 students, from kindergarten through high school, for an interactive learning experience. The event, hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, aims to bring STEAM education directly to students in the region.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The event is designed to give students a chance to engage with the world of STEAM up close.

“A lot of times kids may not be entirely sure what they want to do with their career, and being able to see, essentially, their peers — students not that much older than them — with these cool exhibits and things will hopefully inspire them for what their future can hold,” said Don Pizzullo, senior program manager at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center.

Among the participants was Jackson Richards, a sixth grader at Roanoke Valley Christian Schools, who was excited to be part of the event. “I’m happy that I can come and learn more about science and the universe,” said Richards. “I think it’s a great opportunity to come and learn, so I really like that.”

For many students, STEAM Day is more than just fun; it’s an opportunity to see what’s possible and connect with young professionals already working in STEAM fields. Alec Boron, a project manager for the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Team (HEVT) at Virginia Tech, shared his own journey. “It’s interesting because, you know, back in high school, I didn’t think I’d be involved in this type of thing,” Boron said. “It’s cool to kind of almost talk to your past self and give a glimpse of what you can do in engineering and what you can do in college and higher education.”

The goal of the event is clear: to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of innovators. “They may be the ones that develop a cure for cancer. They may be the ones that develop a truly electric vehicle that has a 500-mile range. I mean, the sky’s the limit,” Pizzullo said.