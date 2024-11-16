Donnie D’s opens location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Donnie D’s opened their second location today!

People were lined up outside the store overnight waiting for the grand opening at 6 a.m.

The new shop is almost triple the size of the Daleville location, and will feature a brand new drive-thru experience, something that Donnie says keeps customers happy.

“What people expect is fresh food out the door or out the drive-thru. we try to do the best we can and give you the best food that you expect.” Donnie Degeorgis, owner of Donnie D’s

If you want to go try out Donnie D’s, the location is right below!