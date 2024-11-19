Animal Adoptions Struggling in Roanoke, But Hope on the Horizon with Upcoming Event and New Facility

ROANOKE, Va. – Animal adoptions have slowed in Roanoke in recent months, leaving many pets still waiting for homes. Local shelters are seeing fewer people coming through their doors, but there is hope on the horizon for both animals and their potential families.

Dogs like RoRo and rabbits like Scrappy at Angels of Assisi are patiently waiting for their big break—a chance to find their forever homes.

However, with a high demand for adoptions, local shelters are experiencing slower-than-usual interest from potential pet parents.

Lisa O’Neill, Executive Director of Angels of Assisi, explained that many people adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, as life returns to normal, some are unable to keep them.

“People are all back to work now after COVID. A lot of people got animals during that time and then couldn’t keep them, so they all have sort of poured into the shelters and we are just trying to catch up with all of them now,” O’Neill said.

O’Neill also mentioned that adoptions are down by about 30 animals compared to last year, with a notable decrease in dog adoptions.

“Dog adoptions in particular have been down, not only in Roanoke, but nationwide, so shelters are full, and there’s so many amazing animals waiting in the shelter for their families to come and pick them up,” she said.

Despite these challenges, there is a bright spot on the horizon: Angels of Assisi’s new 16,000-square-foot facility is nearing completion.

The organization is putting the finishing touches on the new building, located at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road Southwest. The new facility is expected to be ready for move-in by the end of the year.

“This will be another exam room, so we will go from 2 exam rooms to 5 and with a separate exam room for our adoption center animals so pretty much everything in this building is new,” O’Neill said.

While the animals continue to wait for their new home, there is an upcoming opportunity for potential adopters. The largest adoption event of the year, the Pet Adopt-a-Thon, will be held at the Berglund Center on Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I think there will probably be around a hundred, maybe 150 animals there—dogs, cats, rabbits, small animals—so whatever you’re looking for, it’ll be there,” said O’Neill.

For those looking to add a new furry friend to their family, the Pet Adopt-a-Thon at the Berglund Center may be the perfect place to start.