Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect following armed robbery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a residence on Monday evening.

BCSO said they responded to the 4000 block of Stony Fork Road around 7:46 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery. The victim said that they were outside of their home, when a masked man came out from behind the residence, showed a weapon, and demanded the victim’s belongings. After the victim cooperated, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Investigator Alderson at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online here.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.