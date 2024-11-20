18-year-old student charged after bringing gun to school, according to HCSO

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old student has been charged after he brought a gun to school Wednesday.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified by officials at Bassett High School that a firearm was on the property Wednesday morning.

Recommended Videos

The security concern was brought to the attention of school officials by a student who self-reported the incident.

The student, who has been identified as Charles Mills, is responsible for bringing the gun to school and has been taken into custody by the SRO and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm on school property

Mills was released on $3,000 un-secured bond.

HCSO said that Bassett High School will continue its regular schedule, and no threats were made toward the school or anyone at the school.