Skip to main content
Rain icon
64º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

18-year-old student charged after bringing gun to school, according to HCSO

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Henry County, Bassett High School, Fire arm, School
Charles Mills (Courtesy of HCSO) (HCSO 2024)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old student has been charged after he brought a gun to school Wednesday.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified by officials at Bassett High School that a firearm was on the property Wednesday morning.

Recommended Videos

The security concern was brought to the attention of school officials by a student who self-reported the incident.

The student, who has been identified as Charles Mills, is responsible for bringing the gun to school and has been taken into custody by the SRO and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a firearm on school property

Mills was released on $3,000 un-secured bond.

HCSO said that Bassett High School will continue its regular schedule, and no threats were made toward the school or anyone at the school.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos