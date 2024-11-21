Bedford County Public Schools operating on a 2-hour delay

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Attention, parents! All Bedford County Public Schools will have a two-hour delay on Thursday due to severe weather that rolled through the state overnight, causing power outages, downed trees and other debris in the roadway.

The school said essential personnel should report to school on time while all other staff can come in on a 2-hour delay.

At this time, there are more than 7,000 Appalachian Power customers without power across the Commonwealth, with close to 2,000 of those outages being in Bedford County.