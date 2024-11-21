Carilion Clinic releases results of 2024 Community Health Assessments

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic recently conducted a community health assessment which gives a clearer picture of the health needs in our community.

Carilion has identified five areas of priority:

Recommended Videos

Chronic Disease

Interpersonal Violence

Dental and sexual health

Mental health

Substance abuse

The year-long process of researching the health needs of the communities Carilion Clinic serves is complete.

“So it’s really important for us as a key part of our mission. So, as far as improving the health of the community we serve, I always say we can’t improve the health needs if we don’t know what the needs are,” Molly Roberts, Carilion Clinic’s Manager of Community Health, said.

That’s why Carilion Clinic conducts community health assessments for each area surrounding one of their hospitals, identifying strengths and weaknesses of the areas of need.

Roberts says Carillion’s mission isn’t to improve health care, but overall health.

“It really helps us guide our resources, it helps shape our programming and helps shape some of our facility changes and access to care initiatives,” Roberts said.

Addressing the needs and breaking down barriers to care, these reports have led to community projects like the opening of the Lift Center, a health clinic at Fallon Park Elementary, Community Gardes in Roanoke and Giles County and the opening of Melrose Plaza.

A grocery store that was needed in Northwest Roanoke, an area identified as a food desert.

While each hospital area had different needs highlighted for 2024 there were some common issues.

“Within chronic disease things like hypertension, overweight or obesity, things like heart disease, diabetes remain top issues we see across the board,” Roberts said.

A lot of this is about access to care, for example a lack of dentists in our community especially rural areas is a priority they hope to address. The next step is taking these reports and coming up with a plan and identifying community partners who can help meet the need.

If you want to learn more or see these reports you can go here.