Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Nov. 21

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the strong winds that rolled through the region Wednesday night into Thursday.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 4:58 a.m. Thursday.
- Amherst County: 170
- Bedford County: 2,185
- Botetourt County: 117
- Campbell County: 111
- Carroll County: 413
- Floyd County: 15
- Franklin County: 1,658
- Henry County: 1,116
- Lynchburg: 55
- Montgomery County: 38
- Nelson County: 121
- Patrick County: 278
- Pulaski County: 44
- Roanoke County: 592
- Roanoke: 155
- Wise County: 149
- Wythe County: 82
- Alleghany County: 54