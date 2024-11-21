Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Nov. 21

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the strong winds that rolled through the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 4:58 a.m. Thursday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst County: 170

Bedford County: 2,185

Botetourt County: 117

Campbell County: 111

Carroll County: 413

Floyd County: 15

Franklin County: 1,658

Henry County: 1,116

Lynchburg: 55

Montgomery County: 38

Nelson County: 121

Patrick County: 278

Pulaski County: 44

Roanoke County: 592

Roanoke: 155

Wise County: 149

Wythe County: 82

Dominion energy: