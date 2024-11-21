Skip to main content
Clear icon
42º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia Nov. 21

Updated as of 4:58 a.m. Thursday

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Power Outages, Weather
(WSLS 10)

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia following the strong winds that rolled through the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

Recommended Videos

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by power company and county/city as of 4:58 a.m. Thursday.

Appalachian Power:

  • Amherst County: 170
  • Bedford County: 2,185
  • Botetourt County: 117
  • Campbell County: 111
  • Carroll County: 413
  • Floyd County: 15
  • Franklin County: 1,658
  • Henry County: 1,116
  • Lynchburg: 55
  • Montgomery County: 38
  • Nelson County: 121
  • Patrick County: 278
  • Pulaski County: 44
  • Roanoke County: 592
  • Roanoke: 155
  • Wise County: 149
  • Wythe County: 82

Dominion energy:

  • Alleghany County: 54

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos