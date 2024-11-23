Gobble and Give: Drumstick Dash Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke Rescue Mission’s annual Drumstick Dash returns to Roanoke on Thanksgiving morning.

The race is for runners, walkers and everything in between.

All of the proceeds go to support the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s services, and their effort to provide over 200,000 meals annually to those in need, including adults and children.

Rescue Mission Director of Marketing and Communications Lisa Thompson stopped by the WSLS studio Saturday, to talk about the race.

To register or learn more, you can find information here.