Local News

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue helps reunite dog with owner after dog goes missing at Crabtree Falls

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue team with Winnie (Courtesy of Wintergreen Fire & Rescue team Facebook) (Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Team 2024)

NELSON CO., Va. – On Saturday the Wintergreen Fire and Rescue squad in conjunction with the Montebello Fire and Piney River Fire squad helped reunite a dog with its owner.

According to the rescue team, they were called to search for a dog who fell over the falls at Crabtree Falls.

According to the team, they searched for a few hours looking for the dog but could not find it.

Hours later they were called back after the dog showed up on the far side of the falls. The rescue team was able to successfully return the dog, Winnie, to her owner.

You can find a full video of the rescue on The Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Facebook page here:

