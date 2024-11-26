Community in Narrows works together to tackle underground rodent problem

When you think of rat infestations, your first thoughts may go to big urban areas with lots of trash, but one local community is seeing rat problems town-wide.

In Giles County in the Town of Narrows, people are raising concerns over a growing rat problem affecting homes. They tell us after having exterminators come out, trapping and killing the pest on their own, they still are having issues.

Recommended Videos

Coming up tonight 10 News, we were in Narrows where leaders of the town met with people having the issues to talk about what they are seeing and work to find a plan to resolve this issue.