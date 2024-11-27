36-year-old arrested and charged in Henry County child exploitation case

HENRY CO., Va. – A 36-year-old Ridgeway man was taken into custody following an executed search warrant that took place on Nov. 20, according to the Henry County Sherriff’s Office.

The investigation into the suspect, who has been identified as Nicholas Trumble, began in August when a CyberTip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities say.

The tip had identified multiple files of suspected child sexual abuse material sent via private chat messages on a social media platform, 10 News has learned.

Investigators were able to link the activity to an IP address through an emergency disclosure request. According to the HCSO, investigators were allowed to obtain subscriber information from the internet service provider confirming the account was registered to Nicholas Trumble.

During the Nov. 20 search investigators seized electronic devices that revealed images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Trumble was taken into custody and charged with the following:

- Possession of Child Pornography (1st offense)

- Possession of Child Pornography (2nd or subsequent offense)

Trumble is currently at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.