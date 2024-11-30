Firefighters Face Back-to-Back Fires at Danville House

The Danville Fire Department responded to two fires in two days at one house.

DANVILLE, VA – The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate structure fires at 181 Kimberly Ave over the weekend.

The first fire broke out on Friday around 5:44 p.m.

When crews arrived just minutes later, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters started by battling the fire from the outside before moving inside to continue their efforts.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, but the home suffered significant damage from both fire and smoke.

Just hours later, firefighters were back at the same address early Saturday morning - This time, the call came in at 2:10 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy flames were visible at the back of the house.

Firefighters battled the fire and had it under control in about 30 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for about two and a half hours after each fire.

Both fires are being investigated by the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office.

There is no word on if anyone was home during the time of the fire, if there are any injuries or if anyone has been displaced by the fires.

10 News has reached out to the fire department to learn more.