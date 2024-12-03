Giving Tuesday is a catalyst for community engagement

During the holiday season, you might be looking for ways to give back, and what better way than Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a way for people to donate to different nonprofit organizations. In 2022 and 2023, Giving Tuesday reached $3.1 billion, an increase from $2.7 billion in 2021.

There are several ways for you to give back locally.

SHARE Greater Lynchburg has more than 180 nonprofits that you can give back to on its website. Some groups are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Bedford Christian Ministries, and Mission Thrift.

You can donate funds to these groups and you can even volunteer at some of them.

SHARE Greater Lynchburg hopes you will continue giving back after Tuesday is over.

“Every week of the year we have a Tuesday that one can give and give back. So, hopefully, if you sign up to drive from Meals on Wheels this week, it will just make the desire to give back to Meals on Wheels throughout the year or if you do a canned food drive this month perhaps you make a donation once a month to Lynchburg Daily Bread. So we hope that it’s just a catalyst for engagement throughout the year,” said Director of SHARE Greater Lynchburg Megan Huffman.

Another group you can give back to is Angels of Assisi. It’s an animal shelter in Roanoke City, hoping to raise $6,000. The funds will be used for medical care, food and bedding.

Another organization participating in Giving Tuesday is Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia aims to reduce food insecurity.

When you’re giving back today, the Better Business Bureau wants you to make sure that you’re giving back to trustworthy groups.

“You want to make sure you’re giving to charities that are going to actually help people, so do you have organizations that are in your community that are doing great work, and you want to make sure you’re supporting those? You want to know how they’re spending their money, what are their programs, you know again, it’s about doing your homework. Maybe it’s someone you give to every year, and you know what they’re doing. Great opportunity to give money on Giving Tuesday,” said BBB Serving Western VA President and CEO Julie Wheeler.

You can even volunteer today. One group, Gleaning for the World, in Concord, is opening a volunteer center today from 7 am to 7 pm. There are lots of volunteer options to choose from and you’re encouraged to dress comfortably. Gleaning for the World responds to natural disasters by providing food, water and blankets to people who are homeless. The group also provides medical supplies to developing nations.