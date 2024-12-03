Skip to main content
Street closures for Danville’s Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade on Dec. 8

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Danville
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade is set to kick off on Sunday, Dec. 8 and there will be several street closures in place that drivers should be mindful of. (Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade is set to kick off on Sunday, Dec. 8 and there will be several street closures in place that drivers should be mindful of.

According to the Danville Police Department, from 3 p.m. until the parade ends, Cleveland Street, Broad Street and Rison Street will all be blocked to traffic.

Additionally, starting at 4 p.m., the following roads will also be closed:

  • The southbound lanes of the Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge
  • Main Street from Rison and Broad Streets to Craghead Street
  • Craghead Street from Colquhoun to Main Streets

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and find alternate routes.

Parking for the parade is available around the Municipal Building and Danville Courthouse, in the public parking lot at the intersection of North Union Street and Spring Street, and in designated public parking spaces in the River District.

