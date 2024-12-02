LIST: 2024 Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

It’s beginning to look like Christmas...especially in Southwest Virginia!

WSLS Insider Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family get into the holiday sprit.

Have any fun photos of decorations, Elf on the Shelf, your kiddos, or family gatherings? Share your holiday cheer with us HERE!

Amherst

Bedford County

Blacksburg

Bland County

Botetourt County

Buchanan

Buena Vista

Campbell County

Carroll County

Christiansburg

Danville

Floyd County

Franklin County

Galax

Giles County

Grayson County

Halifax County

Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pulaski County

Radford

Roanoke/ Roanoke County

Salem

Vinton

Wytheville

Know of a holiday event we missed? Email Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com