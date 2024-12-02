Skip to main content
Clear icon
27º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Local News

LIST: 2024 Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

Here’s a look at festive fun across the region that’ll help you get into the holiday spirit

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Christmas, Community, Events, Parades
(WJXT, Copyright 2024 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

It’s beginning to look like Christmas...especially in Southwest Virginia!

Recommended Videos

From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family get into the holiday sprit.

Have any fun photos of decorations, Elf on the Shelf, your kiddos, or family gatherings? Share your holiday cheer with us HERE!

Amherst

Bedford County

Blacksburg

Bland County

Botetourt County

Buchanan

Buena Vista

Campbell County

Carroll County

[HOLIDAY CHEER: Show us your best holiday pics!]

Christiansburg

Danville

Floyd County

Franklin County

Galax

Giles County

Grayson County

Halifax County

Lexington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Nelson County

Patrick County

Pulaski County

Radford

Roanoke/ Roanoke County

Salem

Vinton

Wytheville

Know of a holiday event we missed? Email Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Authors
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS