LIST: 2024 Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia

It’s beginning to look like Christmas...especially in Southwest Virginia!
Recommended Videos
From photos with Kris Kringle himself to Christmas parades and tree lightings, we have a full list of events throughout the region that’ll surely help you and your entire family get into the holiday sprit.
Have any fun photos of decorations, Elf on the Shelf, your kiddos, or family gatherings? Share your holiday cheer with us HERE!
Amherst
- Dec. 6: Town of Amherst Christmas Parade
Bedford County
- Now until Jan. 5: Bedford Festival of Trees
- Dec. 6 to Dec. 7: Christimas in Wartime
Blacksburg
- Dec. 15: Murder Under the Mistletoe
Bland County
- Dec. 7: Christmas at the Market
Botetourt County
- Dec. 6 to Jan. 1: Botetourt Chamber Tinsel Trail
Buchanan
- Dec. 14:
- Dec. 20: Slacker’s Annual Christmas Caroling
- Dec. 24: Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries
Buena Vista
- Dec. 14: 3rd Annual Christmas Market
Campbell County
- Now until Dec. 2: Christmas at Hydaway
- Dec. 2: Altavista Christmas Parade
- Dec. 3: Timberlake Tavern Santa Event
- Dec. 6: Santa at the Airport
- Dec. 7: Brookneal Christmas Parade
- Dec. 8: Sundaes with Santa
- Dec. 9: Annual Deck the Heels 5K
- Dec. 9: Candy Cane Run
- Dec. 10: Rustburg Christmas Parade
Carroll County
- Dec. 7:
[HOLIDAY CHEER: Show us your best holiday pics!]
Christiansburg
- Dec. 7: Breakfast with Santa
- Dec. 13: Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade
Danville
- Dec. 6: Christmas on the Plaza
- Now until Dec. 24: Photos with Santa
Floyd County
- Dec. 7:
- Dec. 7 & 8: 30th Annual Winterfest & The Festival of Trees
- Dec. 13: Smores with Santa
- Dec. 14:
- Dec. 15:
- Dec. 17:
- Dec. 21:
Franklin County
- Now until Dec. 25: Land of Lights
- Dec. 8: Rocky Mount Christmas Parade
- Dec. 21: Santa’s Teddy Bear Workshop
Galax
- Dec. 6: Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade
- Now until Jan. 1: High Country Lights Show - Daily
Giles County
- Dec. 7: Bells and Carols of Christmas
- Dec. 21: Bluegrass Holiday Bash
- Now until Jan. 4: Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace
Grayson County
- Dec. 7: Winter Market
- Dec. 16: Holiday Concert
Halifax County
- Dec. 5: Holiday Wreath Workshop
- Dec. 7: South Boston Christmas Parade
- Dec. 6-8, 13-15: Lights for Hope
- Dec. 7, 8, 13, 14, 15: Lighting of the Bridge
- Dec. 8:
- Dec. 14:
- Dec. 15:
- Dec. 19: Gingerbread Cookie Night
Lexington
- Now through Dec. 31: 2024 Festival of Trees at Natural Bridge State Park
- Now until Jan. 1: Drive-Thru Holiday Light Display
- Dec. 6: Lexington Christmas Parade
- Dec. 13, 14, 15 and 20, 21, 22: Luminary Nights
Lynchburg
- Dec. 5: Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas — Dec. 5 — 7:30 p.m. — Academy Center of the Arts
- Dec. 5, 6, 7, 13, 19, & 20: Holiday Candlelight Tours
- Dec. 7: West Edge Christmas Market
- Dec. 7: Holiday Line Dance Party
- Dec. 8: 65th Lynchburg Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9 &12: Santa at the Airport
- Dec. 12: Jingle Jam Holiday Sing-Along
- Dec. 14: Happy Pawlidays
- Dec. 14: Afternoon with the Grinch
- Dec. 14: Children’s Holiday Festival
- Dec. 14: Wreaths Across America
- Dec. 13, 14, 15 (varying times): Thomas Road’s Virginia Christmas Spectacular
- Dec. 14, 19, & 21: Daytime Holiday Tours
- Dec. 14: Candlelight Wine Dinner
- Dec. 22: A Christmas Musical
- December 5 – 22: A Christmas Carol
Martinsville
- Dec. 5: Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 4-7: Holiday Extravaganza
- Dec. 6: Uptown North Pole Jingle
Nelson County
- Dec. 14: Christmas Parade in Lovingston
Patrick County
- Dec. 6 & 7: Hometown Christmas in Stuart
- Dec. 13: DeHart Park Festival of Lights 2024
- Dec. 14: 4th Annual Christmas Spectacular
Pulaski County
- Dec. 7: Pulaski County Winterfest
Radford
- Dec. 10: 2024 Parade “Making Spirits Bright”
Roanoke/ Roanoke County
- Now until Dec. 30: Illuminights
- Mondays through Dec. 16: Pet Photos with Santa
- Now until Dec. 23: Santa’s $1,000 Nice List
- Dec. 6 until Dec. 15: Live Nativity
- Dec. 6, 13, 20: Dickens of a Christmas
- Dec. 6: Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 13: Christmas Parade
- Dec. 20: Pet Costume Contest
- Dec. 8: Towers Photos with Santa
- Dec. 14-15: Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
- Now until Dec. 21: Fantasyland 2024
- Now until Dec. 24: Santa’s Workshop at Valley View Mall
- Now until Jan. 2: Deck the Rails
- Now until Jan. 1: Fashions for Evergreens 2024
- Dec. 7: Photos with Santa
- Dec. 7 to Dec. 8: Candy Cane Express
- Dec. 7: Grandin Village Winterfest 2024
- Dec. 7-8: Old Southwest Holiday Parlor Tour
- Dec. 7: Breakfast with Santa
- Dec. 8: Clara’s Tea Party
- Dec. 12 to Dec. 23: Santa’s Winter Wonderland
- Dec. 18: Dinner and a Movie with Santa
- Dec. 21-22: Holiday Craft and Vendor Show
Salem
- Dec.6: 2024 Salem Christmas Parade
- Dec. 7: Salem Gingerbread Festival
Vinton
- Dec. 5: Vinton Christmas Parade
Wytheville
- Dec. 7: 1st Annual Yuletide Market
Know of a holiday event we missed? Email Jazmine Otey at jotey@wsls.com