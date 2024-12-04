Killer Contracts: Local Communities Confront Murder for Hire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA – Murder for hire - it may seem like the plot of a Hollywood thriller - but over the past few weeks, it’s come off the screen.

“While that might be Hollywood’s version, sometimes in real life it’s also carried out,” Criminologist Dr. Tod Burke said.

Two cases of murder for hire have come to light in the last week right here in our area - the first in Henry County, the next in Botetourt.

Criminologist Dr. Tod Burke tells us these cases can be hard to catch - and the statistics surrounding it are often inaccurate.

“Something might be left as a homicide and left at that when it really could be a murder for hire,” Burke said.

We told you Tuesday about Steven Fowler - who was charged with aggravated murder for hire in the death of 97-year-old Catherine Graff.

10 News obtained a copy of the indictment that says, ‘Fowler did feloniously, willfully deliberately and with premeditation kill Catherine Graff, having been hired by another to do so.’

“There are a lot of motives for murder for hire, and oftentimes it takes a really good investigation to uncover what actually has happened,” Burke said.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s office says James Hopper orchestrated the murder but took his own life during the investigation.

“It’s even more complicated if the person who did the hiring dies,” Burke said.

Burke tells us it can be difficult proving murder for hire without concrete evidence or a paper trail.

Proof, like we saw in Henry County - where the sheriff’s office says Gennevieve McGhee was caught on video detailing her plans, payment arrangement, and instructions.

“It takes a lot of surveillance. It’s a long process. It’s not usually a one-and-go type situation and communication. And the longer the communication goes on, the greater the evidence becomes against that person,” Burke said.

As for motive - you can see anything from drug and gang involvement to personal family matters.

“Things for financial gain, and particularly inheritance or insurance fraud,” he said.

“Why would someone choose this method?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked.

“Because it’s a way of them feeling like they have distanced themselves and still getting whatever it is that they want,” Burke said.