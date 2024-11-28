Henry County woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old woman is facing charges following her alleged involvement in planning a murder for hire, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 26, a confidential source met with Gennevieve McGhee at her home in the 4000 block of Chestnut Knob Road in Ridgeway.

As directed by law enforcement, the source utilized a recording device and captured her on audio and video allegedly discussing detailed plans for the crime, including payment arrangements and instructions for carrying out the robbery and murder, authorities told 10 News.

The evidence reveals that McGhee gave detailed instructions for how she wanted this carried out.

McGhee is charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Solicitation of Murder

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

On Nov. 27, McGhee was taken into custody by deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. McGhee is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The case is currently under review by the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.