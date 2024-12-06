Dickens of a Christmas Kicks Off with Annual Tree Lighting, Boosting Local Economy

ROANOKE, Va. – Night one of Dickens of a Christmas begins tonight with the highly anticipated annual tree lighting ceremony. The event is not only a festive tradition but also a significant boost for local businesses, driving sales and attracting visitors to downtown Roanoke.

Dickens of a Christmas has become more than just a celebration of the holiday season; it’s a vital economic driver for the city, benefiting small businesses and helping to make downtown Roanoke a lively destination year-round.

“We’re in a festive mood, the customers are in a festive mood, the vendors are in a festive mood so it’s wonderful,” said Pam Fridley, owner of The Little Gallery.

Local shops and restaurants are gearing up for the holiday season, with some even adding extra staff to keep up with the demand.

“This is when we have our biggest time of the year and closing out the end of the year so we want people to come down,” said Marie Lovell, co-owner of The Gift Niche.

The influx of visitors during Dickens of a Christmas means more business and more money staying right here in the Star City.

“There’s definitely an uptick in guests and visitors and customers during this time of year. This is the only time of year they come downtown to enjoy the festivities and so forth,” Fridley said.

Shops like The Gift Niche particularly thrive during these events, hoping customers will make their holiday purchases while in town.

“We’ve got a lot of souvenirs and Christmas ornaments for Roanoke, just a lot of good things that would help with your holiday spirit and gift giving,” Lovell said.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend Dickens of a Christmas, which takes place on the first three Friday nights of December. Shops anticipate crowds will gather throughout the evening, contributing to the festive atmosphere and economic boost.

“They come in early, typically they’ll stop by before the tree lighting, maybe go have a little bit to eat and drink, then go over to the tree lighting and then start enjoying all the vendors and the restaurants and retailers that are here on Market Street primarily,” Fridley said.

As the season unfolds, local businesses hope the influx of visitors will continue to support their sales and strengthen downtown Roanoke’s economy.

Most of the shops are also open until 10 or 11pm to keep up with the festivities.