WATCH: WSLS Rings in Hope with Salvation Army

Join us this holiday season as WSLS partners with the Salvation Army to spread cheer and support our community through the Red Kettle Campaign. On Dec. 6, our team will volunteer as bell ringers at the Valley View Walmart from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tune in at noon for a live look with Jenna Zibton, and catch Lindsey Kennett’s live interviews along with Jeff Haniewich’s weather updates at 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. as we bring you the spirit of giving in action.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke aims to raise $150,000 through this campaign, with all proceeds supporting vital community programs. As a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, WSLS is committed to making a difference this holiday season.

We invite you to join us in this effort. For more information and to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer, please visit this link.